Mumbai: Doctors Stage Protest After Alleged Assault By Patient's Relatives

Doctors of Mumbai staged a protest in the city's Nair Hospital after two doctors were allegedly attacked by the relatives of a patient, who died on Saturday.

In a press release, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) strictly condemned the continuous assaults on doctors in the hospital.

MARD President Dr Kalyani Dongre said that the patient, a 13-year-old boy, had been admitted to the hospital for the past one month. When his condition became severe on Saturday, the doctor advised putting the patient on a ventilator. The relatives allegedly denied permission to do so, and the patient passed away on Saturday morning.

The child's death led to an attack by his relatives and two doctors, namely Dr Prajwal Chandra and Dr Kartik Asutkar, suffered some injuries.

After the incident, the doctors of Nair hospital staged a protest, seeking action against the attackers, adequate security measures for the doctor and wards, an increase in manpower, fixed visiting hours of patients, and councillors for patients' relatives.

Ramesh Bharwal, Dean of the hospital, said that the hospital has filed an FIR against the attackers. The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 332, 323 of IPC and the Medical Practitioners' Act against the patient's father. Further investigation is going on.

Family blames doctors for the death of their child

In another unfortunate incident, family members of a child accused the doctors of negligence after a 7-year-old boy died in a private hospital in Gurdaspur, Punjab last month.

As per the police sources, the seven-year-old kid identified as Sarjeet Singh passed away in the hospital on December 16. The grief-stricken family members, who were mourning the death of their child at the hospital, have blamed the doctors for alleged negligence.

"Sarjeet was fine when he left for the school in the morning. The school called around noon that he was sick. We took him to the hospital but the doctor did not come to see him till late and even when he did, the medical test reports had not come back," a family member said.

(With inputs from ANI)