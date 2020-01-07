UP: Doctor Of Keeping Couple's Baby As Mortgage For Not Paying Bill

A couple has accused that a doctor in UP's Usha Nursing Home has kept their baby as a mortgage for failing to pay the hospital bill worth Rs 40,000. Shikha, the mother of the child told the media that she delivered a boy in September 2018, and the hospital bill amounting to Rs 40,000 was given to the couple. They did not have enough money to settle the bills then.

She further said that the doctor gave the idea of leaving their child as mortgage until the couple can pay the full amount. The parents alleged that after paying the amount, the doctor refused to give their child back.

Mohar Singh, child's father, said: "We gradually paid Rs 30,000 and when we approached the doctor with the rest of the money, he drove us away and didn't give our child back."

Although, ACP Anil Kumar Singh said that during the interrogation, the doctor claimed that the couple had sold their child in Muzaffarnagar but they are denying it. The ACP said that legal action will be taken against the perpetrator if anyone is found guilty of having sold the child. An investigation in connection with the case has begun.

Family blames the doctor for child's death

In a saddening incident, family members of a child alleged the doctors of negligence after a 7-year-old boy died in a private hospital in Gurdaspur, Punjab. As per the police sources, the seven-year-old kid identified as Sarjeet Singh passed away in the hospital on Monday, December 16. The grief-stricken family members, who were mourning the death of their child at the hospital, have blamed the doctors for alleged negligence.

"Sarjeet was fine when he left for the school in the morning. The school called around noon that he was sick. We took him to the hospital but the doctor did not come to see him till late and even when he did, the medical test reports had not come back," a family member said.

(With inputs from ANI)