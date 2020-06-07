Mumbai Sees 1421 New Cases; Morning Joggers Crowd Marine Drive As Tally Soars To 48,549

A day before phase 1 of 'Unlock 1', Mumbai saw 1421 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 61 deaths. The city has also seen 1218 people recover taking the tally to 21,196 cases. Mumbai's COVID-19 cases stand at 48,549 cases and 1636 deaths.

Mumbai: 1421 new cases

1421 more #COVID19 cases & 61 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 48549, including 25717 active cases, 21196 recovered and 1636 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/YXMP7xyOFe — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike; 1,19,292 recovered

Joggers crowd Marine Drive

With Cyclone Nisarga delaying Mumbai's reopening, earlier in the day, several netizens shared images of crowds of people walking, jogging wearing masks. Several were seen taking photos of the crowded area, where social distancing was not followed. The city ranks the highest in Coronavirus cases and is one of the 13-worst affected cities in India.

Amid rising number of cases in Mumbai, BMC issues revised COVID-19 testing guidelines

Mumbai's testing rate constant

While India has tested 1,37,938 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 45,24,317 samples till date, Mumbai has only tested around 2.19 lakh samples, inspite of contributing to almost 20% of the total cases in the nation. Reports state that the city has tested approximately 4000 tests per day throughout May, inspite of having the capacity to carry out about 10,000 tests every day. The state itself has increased its testing rate from 7,237 samples per day to 14,504 tests by May 31, as per reports. The state has currently tested 5,37,124 samples till date in its 47 govt labs and 38 private labs - with a recovery rate of 45.06% and fatality at 3.57%.

Mumbai sees 1274 cases and 1181 recoveries in past 24 hours; city's tally stands at 47,128

Thackeray launches 'Mission begin Again'

Last Sunday, Sunday, following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Netizens alarmed as Mumbai's Marine Drive pictures amid lockdown goes viral

Mission Begin again phases for Mumbai