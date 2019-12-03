The Debate
Mumbai May Get Its Own Multi-level Aquarium

General News

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders for a world-class aquarium in Mumbai

aquarium

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, December 2, ordered the state tourism department to draft a proposal for the development of a multilevel aquarium in Mumbai.

READ: Uddhav Thackeray Withholds Payment For Several Fadnavis Govt Projects Until Reviewed

In his initiative to boost tourism, Thackeray issued the instructions to Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) officials to draft a plan of building the multilevel aquarium which will be similar to Bangkok-based Ocean World in Thailand. Thackeray reasoned that Mumbai is an international city and tourists will start coming to Mumbai via its international cruise terminal that is why the city needs to have an international multi-level aquarium.

Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World is one of the largest aquariums in Southeast Asia. It has over 30,000 marine animals from across the world. As per the data released by the Ministry of Tourism, Mumbai is the second city in India, after Delhi, to have the highest Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTSs) check posts which contributes to about 15.50 per cent.

The CM’s decision was widely criticised by the citizens on Twitter with some saying that other necessary developments need attention other than building an aquarium worth hundreds of crores.

The decision came after CM Thackeray ordered a stay on the Aarey car shed work of metro 3 line. He has also announced a review of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project which costs Rs 1.1 lakh crore. While addressing a press conference, the CM said that they have asked for updates on the on-going development works, cost estimates, hurdles and deadlines. After the updates, the new government will then decide on what needs to be done on priority and also if some works that are currently being done on priority really needs to be done.

After Aditya Thackeray had sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, he had said that Mumbai would be his priority. Thackeray had allotted Rs 600 crore in his first cabinet meeting for development of forts in the state.

READ: BJP's Tajinder Bagga's Twitter Locked For Post On Book Sent To Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

