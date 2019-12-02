BJP's Tajinder Bagga's Twitter Locked For Post On Book Sent To Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's Twitter account has been locked, with the microblogging website citing violation of rules and the sharing personal information. The BJP leader had tweeted attacking Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, after which his account was blocked. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday, Bagga said, "I can't tweet, retweet and like anything on Twitter."

The controversy arose after Tajinder Bagga sent a book to the newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding the Shiv Sena's alleged compromise on its 'Hindutva' ideology as part of its alliance with the NCP and Congress which have listed 'Secularism' as a core philosophy in their Common Minimum Programme. While Bagga's book and the manner in which it was posted about on Twitter had communal overtones, Bagga's view and Twitter's statement claims that his account being blocked was on account of him giving away address details of the Shiv Sena chief.

'If you look at the tweet, there is nothing wrong'

Speaking about his tweet mentioning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bagga said, "Whatever has happened, it's wrong. If you look at the tweet, there is nothing wrong. It does not contain any abusive language. I did not share any personal details. I didn't give away any contact number be it mobile or landline and everyone can google the address of Matoshree which is publicly available." He also said that there had been a campaign earlier against Twitter and he had spearheaded the protest. He claimed that he was being deliberately targeted.

Kapil Mishra defends Bagga

Coming to Bagga's defence, BJP leader Kapil Mishra wrote on Twitter, "Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga's Twitter account has been locked. Is it a crime to write Vande Mataram on Twitter? Is tweeting about 'Anand Math' a crime? After all, what is the basis of blocking? Will you be excluded from Twitter as soon as you talk about the country and religion?"

The hashtag #BringBaggaBack has also been run on Twitter since his account was locked. Through this, there is a demand to unlock Bagga's Twitter account. Twitter users are also giving their feedback on this. They allege that Twitter is unfair to right-wing people.

