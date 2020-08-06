Mumbai: Image Showing Jerry Seinfeld's Pic On Cement Bag Triggers Laughter On Internet

A rib-tickling photograph shows comedian Jerry Seinfeld's pic on a bag of cement. Shared on Twitter by a user called BookOfGenesia, the picture shows the American Comedian hilariously placed on a bag of cement. Taking a jibe on the designers of the cement bag the user also asked if it Seinfeld was a comedian without a car with a task to get cement.

'Ek kadam aage'

The photographs which have collected 30 likes in just a few hours show a five kg bag of RKC cement. However, what is amusing is that it has a picture of Seinfeld, which shows him, running, as if to get the cement. Adding to that is the text along with the photo which read, ‘ek kadam aage ‘ or one step ahead.

Meanwhile in Mumbai @JerrySeinfeld is a comedian without a car getting cement? pic.twitter.com/snQOVC1wY9 — BookOfGenesia جينيسيا (@genesiaalves) August 6, 2020

‘BookOfGenesia’ who shared the photographs, in the follow-up comments, wrote that she just wanted to know design decisions were made in-camera or if the creators could share details. While another user commented that he loves it so much along with laughing emoticons.

Meanwhile, Jerry Seinfeld, in an interview recently, opened up about the time when he took a course in Scientology. He further made it clear that he did not pursue it. In the interview, Seinfeld, who is known for making the hit show Seinfeld, spoke about how he was interested in Scientology. He further said that he took a course in it but did not see it through. It happened back in 1975 in New York. The actor then further said that although he is Jewish, he is not really a religious person. He then stated that Scientology is "extremely intellectual" and clinical in its approach when it comes to problem-solving and this quality of Scientology really appealed to him, he said.

