Jerry Seinfeld Opens Up About The Time When He Was Interested In Scientology; Read Here

Jerry Seinfeld, in an interview with an entertainment portal, opened up about the time when he took a course in Scientology. He further made it clear that he did not pursue it. Read on to know more details about the story:

Jerry Seinfeld talks about his Scientology stint

In the interview, Jerry Seinfeld, who is known for making the hit show Seinfeld, spoke about how he was interested in Scientology. He further said that he took a course in it but did not see it through. It happened back in 1975 in New York. The actor then further said that although he is Jewish, he is not really a religious person. He then stated that Scientology is "extremely intellectual" and clinical in its approach when it comes to problem-solving and this quality of Scientology really appealed to him, he said.

Seinfeld also said that he really found the field to be "very helpful" for his career in stand-up comedy, especially the part where he was taught to communicate. Seinfeld, along with Larry David, created the hit stand-up comedy show, titled Seinfeld for NBC.

It has a total of 180 episodes and ran for a total of nine seasons. The show featured Gerry Seinfeld as himself, along with Jason Alexander as George Costanza; Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes; and Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer.

The show also featured Barney Martin, Liz Sheridan, Wayne Knight, Len Lesser, and Heidi Swedberg in recurring roles, along with others. He has appeared in several television shows as himself and they include Jerry Before Seinfeld, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special, The Jim Gaffigan Show. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, I'm Telling You for the Last Time and others.

Jerry Seinfeld is highly active on social media and is often seen posting about his activities on his social media handles. He recently took to his official Twitter and Instagram handle and posted a comedy clip from 23 Hours to Kill which is available on Netflix to stream. Here is a clip from his show:

