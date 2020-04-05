President Kovind & First Lady Light Lamps Expressing Solidarity India's COVID-19 Fight

Expressing solidarity to the doctors, police, health officials, government officials in India, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, light a lamp along with his wife at 9 PM for nine minutes. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19. Currently, India's tally stands at 3577 with 83 deaths.

President Kovind lights lamp

President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FdVscw07LR — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2020

Union Ministers light lamps

Leading by example, PM Modi was also seen lighting a lamp at his residence. Several Union Ministers - Amit Shah, Rajnatah Singh, S Jaishankar too lit lamps expressing solidarity. Earlier on Saturday, explaining that Tata Power's main Distribution Transformers were equipped with on-line tap changers (OLTC), its Distribution Chief said that if there was frequency surge, the transformers will change voltage accordingly- assuring of no power disruption. The Power Ministry too issued guidelines stating that only residential lights must be switched, assuring that instability in grid & voltage fluctuation will not be caused by it - subsequently, no power issues have been reported till now.

PM Modi's appeal: 'Light diyas at 9 PM'

PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights." In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Reports state that several people have burst crackers on Sunday inspite of the solemn occasion marked by Coronavirus spread.

PM Modi lights a lamp during '9 Minutes for India' to vanquish darkness caused by COVID-19