Check Out Mumbai's 'first Home System' Auto-rickshaw Gathering Love On The Internet

An autorickshaw driver from Mumbai becomes an internet sensation after he transforms his auto into a highly equipped comfortable ride for passengers, naming it Mumbai's 'first home system' autorickshaw. The rickshaw is decked up with facilities including a washbasin, mobile phone charging points, plants and a desktop monitor. The viral video which attracted a lot of public attention has made Satyavan Gite, the driver famous overnight.

The autorickshaw driver, Satyawan Gite, also does not charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometre. He made sure his autorickshaw looks pretty as a picture. Behind the vehicle, there are catchy captions such as -- 'Mumbai's first home system autorickshaw', 'The complete family entertainment' and 'Mumbai's favourite autorickshaw'.

You can charge your phone in my auto. There is purified drinking water and there is a washbasin. I also don't charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometre. The reason I did this is that I wanted to provide better services to passengers, he said to the reporters.

Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday re-posted the autorickshaw's picture from the page of Tweak India which is her own digital media platform. "Equipped with a window garden, washbasin, and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame," read the caption of the quirkily decked vehicle. When Satyavan Gite was asked what h thought about Twinkle Khanna's photograph of his '101 per cent 1RK' auto on Instagram, the humble driver was pleasantly surprised and said he admires the former actress and her husband Akshay Kumar.

"I didn't know about it but I am very surprised as well. I am a big fan of her and Akshay Kumar. I wish I could meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna," Gite said.

