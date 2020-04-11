Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees Hiding Travel History May Incur Murder Charges In Chhattisgarh

In yet another warning to Tablighi Jamaat followers and attendees of Nizamuddin markaz, the district administration in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon said that if they do not disclose their travel history they may face attempt to murder or murder charges. Collector JP Maurya on Friday stated in his order said that if the concerned persons are found hiding any information and they fail to disclose their travel history since March 1, 2020, they will be booked.

Maurya in his order said: "They will be booked under IPC 302 or 307 (murder or attempt to murder)". As there has been a significant number of positive coronavirus cases among the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, they are requested to disclose any travel history after March 1, 2020, or if anyone has visited their place from in or outside Chhattisgarh is also to be notified," the order said. The Collector also highlighted in the order that people from all religions are restricted from holding or conducting any religious gatherings like Puja, Aradhna, Darshan. Only priests are allowed to carry out the daily rituals. "This order is for all religions and everyone should abide by it," it read.

The Tablighi Jamaat event emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after hundreds of positive cases across the country were linked to the congregation. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had on Thursday said that situation in the State is under control and that his government is trying all possible ways to increase the number of tests. The coronavirus tally in the State currently stands at 18.

Uttarakhand Police warns Jamaat attendees

In a similar warning on April 6, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) told Tablighi Jamaat attendees to come out within 24 hours or face prosecution for murder.

"People who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event should come forward and disclose the information within 24 hours, otherwise, FIR will be registered against them under sections of murder and attempt to murder," DGP Anil Raturi had said. As many as 19 Tablighi Jamaat followers were identified in the state who attended the religious gathering in Delhi and tested positive thereafter.

(with ANI inputs)

