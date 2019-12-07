Make Public Hanging Of Rape-murder Convicts Compulsory: Goa Minister Michael Lobo

The Sports Minister of Goa Michael Lobo on Saturday demanded that convicts in rape and murder case should be hanged in public so that it sends a strong message to the people who commit such monstrous crimes. While commenting on the Hyderabad encounter, which killed all the four accused in the rape and murder case, Michael Lobo urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring important amendments to the law, that allows hanging in public.

Michael Lobo said that crime does not deserve a place in society, or even in jail. Demanding for amendments in the Indian Penal Code by the Parliament, the Goa BJP Minister said that crimes like these should be tried by fast track courts within four months itself. He stressed that the trial should not exceed five months. Public hanging, which has prevailed even before the British rule in some places in India, as well as other countries, should be the penalty given to rape and murder convicts, he added. The accused, once proven guilty should be hanged in a stadium, Michael Lobo said.

The Goa BJP Minister said that public hangings would become a strong barrier for the kind of men who think that law cannot touch them. He urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to take cognizance in the matter and consider the amendment to the law and ensure that the death sentence becomes the capital punishment for rape and that also publicly, Lobo said.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

Meanwhile, in a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

(With agency inputs)