Nagaland: People Prepare For Christmas Celebration Amidst Nation-wide CAA Protest

People of Nagaland have been engaged in the preparation for festivities ahead of Christmas and New Year 2020 celebrations amidst mass protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) looming in a different part of the country. Shops are reportedly usually closed by 6 pm but are now opened till 11 pm in Dimapur, which is the commercial capital of Nagaland. People are going out to enjoy night carnivals, live music, street foods in many colonies making campfires. The month of December is considered to be the best month for people to make business. Hukavi Chishi, a naga youth who sells fried chicken said that he is making good trade during the season.

He said,” I've been into this business for about a year, but making business has been hard. However, during this time when the sales are up on a huge margin, there is an increase in business."

Vendor Munna, who sells balloons in the same area is also making profits this time more than ever does in any other time.

To mark the day, the streets are illuminated with decorated lights, also government and private buildings have been decorated.

To decorate their house, people are purchasing candles, colourful lights and other decor items.

Rev Ningdhar Ruivah, a pastor of one of the churches in Dimapur, opines the meaning of Christmas lies in receiving Christ with a pure and humble heart and not in the elaborate decorations.

R N Ravi, Governor of Nagaland extended his message to people. He said,” On this auspicious occasion, we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, who gave us the valuable and eternal message of peace, tolerance, compassion, love and brotherhood”. He added,” Let us rededicate ourselves to live together in harmony and work for building a glorious new Nagaland. As we enter a New Year, let 2020 bring peace and prosperity to every person and harmony among all the people of the State.”

