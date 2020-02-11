Nagpur Gets Its First Automated Pani Puri Vending Machine With 3 Flavours

Nagpur has got its first automated Pani puri vending machine that has been installed at Nagpur Chaupati, according to the reports. Pani puri is one of the most loved and favorite street foods in India which is known by various names across the country. For example in Delhi, it is known as golgappa and in Kolkata it is known as puchka. Nagpur is not the first city to get such a vending machine as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru already have their own pani puri vending machines.

Rs 20 per plate

Shamal Anasane is the owner of the vending machine in Nagpur and an idea to open a pani puri vending machine striked him during his visit to Ahmedabad. It is Nagpur's first pani puri vending machine in a very hygienic, fun and unique concept of serving pani puris. The vending machine is installed at Mehadiya Square in Dhantoli, near Yashwant Stadium. The per plate cost of pani puris is Rs 20 and the shop remains open from 7am to 11pm. The vending machine has 6 nozzles and each nozzle allows us to choose from three flavours sweet, medium or spicy water. A person can have any of these mixed with two flavours. A person can click on a button near the nozzle to fill up the pani puri with their desired flavours.

How Anasane started the store ?

According to reports, the building at Nagpur Chaupati was once an apparel store and the owner, Anasane helped his father to run the apparel store. Anasane went to Ahmedabad to purchase a machine for his father's store. It was the first time when he came across the automatic Pani puri vending machine. He was intrigued by it and really wanted to start something similar to this in Nagpur. The growing food culture of the city and hygienic way of serving Pani Puri really inspired him to start Nagpur Chaupati.

