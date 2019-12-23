Pani Puri & Its Connection To Five Pandavas & Their Wife Draupadi, Know Its History

Pani Puri, known as the king of Indian street food, has a special place in the hearts of Indians. Also known as gol gappe, phuchke, pani ka pataasha, gup chup, tikki, phulki, among others, it is a mid time snack, that combines the taste of a crunchy deep-fried dough with tangy, saucy and flavourful chutneys. A popular snack among the locals, pani puri is available at every nook and corner of the country. The spicy-tangy snack has an intriguing history to its name. Here is a look at the history of pani puri.

(Image Source: Pani Puri Lovers' Instagram)

History of Pani Puri

Pani Puri was reportedly first introduced in the ancient Kingdom of Magadha, which presides in the Southern part of Bihar. Introduced during the 600 BC, Pani Puris were called Phulki in the Kingdom of Magadha. According to a media report, during the ancient era, pani puris used to be much smaller, crispier than those of today. However, there are other media reports that claim that the street food was introduced in the Hindu-folk, Mahabharata. A media report suggests that pani puri was reportedly introduced by Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas, when she was challenged by her mother-in-law Kunti. Reportedly, one fine day Kunti threw a challenge at Draupadi, asking her to make a meal out of some leftover aloo sabzi (potato curry) and a small amount of dough. Draupadi, who was married to the five Pandavas brothers, ideated a new recipe, made from the dough and aloo sabzi, which later won her praise and appreciation from her mother-in-law Kunti, who also blessed the dish with immortality.

