You Endeared Yourself To Telugu People: Naidu's Big Praise For Amit Shah On Map Correction

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took to Twitter to thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah for publishing the corrected version of the map of India by the Centre, which now shows Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: SC To Give Verdict On Floor Test On Monday, Govt Issued Notices

Naidu tweet thanking Amit Shah

Dear Sri @AmitShah Ji, truly appreciate your esteemed office’s quick redressal of the issue related to Amaravati not being mentioned on India’s map. You have endeared yourself to Telugu people by taking this step. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 23, 2019

Naidu had further addressed a letter to the Union Home Minister, wherein Naidu had stated that people of the state of Andhra Pradesh were disappointed, as Amaravati was nowhere to be found on the map published by the Survey of India on November 2. In the letter, Naidu further stated that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati on October 22, 2015. The former Chief Minister iterated that the TDP Member of Parliaments had raised the issue in relation to the incorrect publication on November 21 and the Ministry of Home Affairs took quick action and were fast in correcting the error.

READ | Sena-NCP-Cong Has A Combined Support Of 165 MLAs: Sanjay Raut

The new capital city of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati is a city in Andhra Pradesh. The planned city is located on the southern banks of the Krishna river in Guntur district, within the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region. It is being built on a 217 sq km riverfront designed to have 51% of green spaces and 10% of water bodies. The word "Amaravati" derives from the historical Amaravathi village, the ancient capital of the Satavahana dynasty. The foundation stone was laid on 22 October 2015, at Uddandarayunipalem area by PM Narendra Modi. The metropolitan area of Guntur and Vijayawada are the major conurbations of Amaravati. Amaravati is being constructed to serve as the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh after Telangana was split off as a separate state in 2014.

READ | Sena-NCP-Cong Has A Combined Support Of 165 MLAs: Sanjay Raut

READ | Sanjay Raut Rebuts Maharashtra BJP Chief, Claims That Sena Is In Touch With 35 BJP MLAs