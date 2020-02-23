'Namaste, Trump': Here Are US President Donald Trump's Engagements In India

From the grand gala of 'Namaste Trump' to key talks on a range of issues, the US President Donald Trump's visit foresees the strengthening of US-India strategic ties on his first visit to the country. From massive billboards bearing greeting messages to street roundabouts decked up with American and Indian flags, Agra is waiting to welcome President Donald Trump on Monday amid a huge security deployment across the city.

Trump is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after jointly attending with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. The city administration is all geared up for the big day and preparations are in full swing to present the "best face of Agra". For his visit, more than 10,000 police personnel, including 65 assistant commissioners, 200 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city, deputy commissioner of police (control room) Vijay Patel said. Here is Donald Trump's itinerary for his two-day visit on February 24-25.

At many places, artworks greeting Trump have been made by artists who are busy finishing walls ahead of the visit. Water is being sprayed regularly to ensure there is no dust. Victorian-style lamp posts have been installed in many areas to improve the aesthetic look of the city. At the Taj Mahal premises, workers were seen cleaning the marbles and sandstones while tourists made the most of the day as travel restrictions are to come into place in the city on Tuesday. Water has been continuously discharged into the Yamuna in the last few days to improve its environmental condition, and its banks have been cleaned of plastic and other waste.

Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump's engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs:

Monday, February 24

1140 hrs -- President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad

1215 hrs -- Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)

1305 hrs -- Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium

1530 hrs -- Emplane for Agra

1645 hrs -- Arrival at Agra

1715 hrs -- Visit to Taj Mahal

1845 hrs -- Emplane for Delhi

1930 hrs -- Arrive at Delhi

Tuesday, February 25

1000 hrs -- Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

1030 hrs -- Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

1100 hrs -- Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

1240 hrs -- Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

1930 hrs -- Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

2200 hrs -- Departure.

(with PTI inputs)

