UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Accompany US President & Trump Family To Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will receive the US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump on February 24, after their visit to Gujarat's Ahemdabad on the day of their arrival. Yogi Adityanath is also expected to accompany the US President and his wife to the Taj Mahal. PM Modi is unlikely to accompany the Trump family to the UNESCO world heritage monument.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome US President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24. He will accompany the US President to the Taj Mahal. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/t3ldveRFBv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2020

Ahead of Donald Trump's maiden visit, Agra is being groomed for the reception of the US President. Besides the beautification, Yogi Adityanath has supposedly ordered the verification of laborers involved in decking up the city. In addition to the multifold security arrangements in Agra, five langurs (long-tailed monkeys) have been added to the list.

Trump will land in Ahmedabad on February 24 around noon, for a less than 36-hour visit to the country. Along with the high-level delegation and Melania, the US President will be accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both advisors to Donald Trump.

The Gujarat government is reportedly also spending roughly 80 crores on the beautification process which includes painting walls with a message of harmony between the 'world's largest and world's oldest democracies'-- India and US. Moreover, ahead of Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal on February 25, officials have stated that the water from the Ganga has been released in the Yamuna to temporarily revive the river. It was reported that over 100 crore rupees is being spent to host the US President's first India visit.

Delhi CM's name dropped from event

Days ahead of US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school, Delhi government sources of ANI confirmed that the names of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had been dropped from the event by the Centre. Both the AAP leaders were expected to attend the program since the school falls under the Delhi government administration. Earlier it was reported that no chief minister would play a role during Trump's visit.

The First Lady will be attending a 'Happiness Class' in the government school for about an hour on February 25. The concept was introduced in the curriculum by the AAP government in 2018, aiming to inculcate the skills of critical thinking, induce psychological and emotional development. As per the curriculum, students studying in classes 1-8 at Delhi government schools spend 45 minutes every day to attend "Happiness Classes" where they participate in exercises such as storytelling, meditation and question, and answer sessions. Similarly, for nursery and kindergarten students, the classes are held twice a week.

