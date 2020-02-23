'Namaste Trump': Amritsar Kite Maker Designs Kites To Welcome US President

Ahead of US President Donald Trumps’ maiden visit to India, a kite maker from Amritsar, Punjab has designed unique kites to welcome him. Jagmohan Kanojia, who earlier captured public attention for making kites wishing the Indian Cricket team during World cup, has now made multicolour kites in the honour of the American leader.

Kites have pictures of both the leaders

The vibrant kites which range from 1.5 to 2 feet in length bear faces of both, PM Modi and Donald Trump along with special messages for both of them. Kanojia while speaking to a news agency said that as Donald Trump will soon be visiting India he had made some kites to welcome him. He further said that these kites come with a picture of both the leaders and have a welcome message on them before saying that his visit will strengthen India-US ties. Describing his kites, Kanojia said that he had written ‘Namaste Trump’ on the majority of his kites. He added that it is he wishes to welcome Trump through his art of Kite making.

Meanwhile, artists in Surat, Gujarat created a unique 3D rangoli of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in GD Goenka International School as a welcome gesture. The rangoli features the portraits of PM Modi and US President Trump against the backdrop of the famous Motera stadium, where a huge event ‘Namaste Trump’ is scheduled on 24 February. The students of the school shared their excitement saying that it was a historic moment and they are proud that the state of Gujarat was hosting the US President.

Adding to the excitement, a 90-year-old master tailor from Pollachi, Tamil Nadu has a surprise gift for US President Donald Trump during his two-day visit to India, a white khadi shirt stitched by him. V S Vishwanathan hit upon the idea after seeing Trump on television many times and in photographs and has expressed confidence that the US President would accept it and appreciate his gesture, family members said. The shirt has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office in Delhi, marked to the US Embassy, they said.

