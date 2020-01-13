Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi To Lead Delegation To Oman, Pay Homage To Sultan Qaboos Bin Said

The Ministry of External Affairs, on Monday, said that the Minority Affairs Minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead a delegation of Indian government officials to Muscat on Tuesday. Naqvi along with the delegation will pay their tribute to Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said over his demise. This comes as India observed a day of state mourning on Monday to pay respect to Qaboos.

Naqvi is set to carry a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Oman. The Minority Affairs Minister will be meeting Sultan Sayyed Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said in Oman. He has been sworn in as a successor of Qaboos after his death.

MEA statement on Qaboos

Qaboos bin Said al Said has been one of the longest-serving rulers in the Middle East, who died at the age of 79 on Friday last week. As per MEA’s statement, Qaboos was a true friend and well-wisher of India. He guided and elevated the bilateral engagements between New Delhi and Muscat to the strategic level for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

The statement released by MEA read, “The Government of India is observing a day of State mourning on Monday, 13 January 2020 and flags are being flown at half-mast. Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Hon'ble Minister of Minority Affairs is leading the Government of India delegation to Muscat on 14 January 2020 to pay our sincere and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and People of India.”

Qaboos passes away

As per the announcement made by Oman's local news media, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said passed away on January 10. According to reports, after his death, the council's high military council had called the ruling family to convene and choose a new ruler. Three days of official mourning have been further declared with flags flown at half-mast for 40 days.

Qaboos had ruled since taking over in a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of former colonial power Britain. His cause of death was not announced,however, he had been unwell for years and reportedly spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December. He had no children and had not appointed a successor.

(With ANI Inputs)

