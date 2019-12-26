Union Minister Naqvi Slams Opposition For Creating Divisive Environment Over CAA, NRC, NPR

Mukhtar Abba Naqvi, the union minister of minority affairs, slammed the Opposition on Thursday for allegedly creating a divisive environment and misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR). He also accused the government of “weakening the unity of the country”. Naqvi further targeted the Opposition for double talk on NPR during the old UPA and the current NDA government as well.

Naqvi slams opposition

Talking about the opposition’s stand on NRC, CAA and NPR, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “They were first opposing the citizenship act, then they started a fake and fabricated narrative on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and now they are raising questions on NPR. Their intention is to mislead people and create a divisive environment in the country for political gains. They are misleading the people and weakening the unity of the country. The CAA does not revoke the citizenship of an Indian. Not to mention, when the UPA government brought the NPR in 2010, they (Congress) celebrated the development.”

'The opposition will regret': Naqvi

The Union Minister said that the opposition parties will regret opposing NPR in the future. Additionally, Naqvi urged people to maintain peace and said that there is no place for violence in society. He again clarified that CAA is only about granting citizenship to the persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries.

Watch: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi assures minority community over CAA

He further said that the opposition is running out of credible issues to target the Central government. Also, amidst the ongoing protests in the country, many states have declared that they will not implement CAA in their state. The non-Congress ruled states of West Bengal and Kerala have also said they won’t conduct NPR.

“What is the question on CAA. They are asking to include the Muslims in the CAA. The original Citizenship Act dictates how one can get the citizenship of the country. Several people have received citizenship this way and they can continue to do so. The opposition claimed to have made a major development by digitising the population register and issuing cards for the same. They are now criticising the same NPR.”

