BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Accuses Mamata Of Spreading 'panic' For Vote-bank Politics

On Sunday, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of 'spreading panic' amongst the Muslim community. He also stated that since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was now a law, those opposing it would only cause an 'ugly situation' for themselves. The BJP leader also attacked the Congress government highlighting their 'duplicity' of taking different stands on issues based on whether they were in power or not in the state.

Read: Kerala CM should resign and say I don't have trust in Constitution, says GVL Narasimha Rao

"There are leaders like Mamata who are spreading panic amongst Muslims, trying to do vote bank politics. CAA is now an Act, no one can disobey it and if they insist, it would only lead to an ugly situation. The state government has to pay a price for this. Even, Sonia Gandhi's statements clearly show the hypocrisy of the Congress party. You take one position when you are in the government, and you take another when you are in the opposition," said GVL.

Read: Delhi Police identifies 50 students present on-site during JNU violence

'Radical groups have penetrated through colleges'

Earlier while speaking on the JNU violence, GVL Narasimha Rao said, "We feel across these colleges and campuses certain radical groups and certain West organisations with vested interests have actually penetrated in the so-called student protests and have actually tried to hijack the protests."

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke revealed that that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF was responsible for the attacks on January 3, 4 and 5. DCP Thirke had ruled out the role of outsiders as "highly unlikely" and said that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left-wing students.

"It is really inconceivable that in Delhi, in a capital college you have people holding placards of 'Free Kashmir.' These are left-leaning student groups who are actually influenced by the left and liberal groups, many of them also indulge in anti-national rhetoric."

Read: BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao: Radical groups have penetrated the so-called student protests

Read: BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao slams Congress, says party should be named National Commerce Party