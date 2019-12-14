Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Busts 1300 Cr Drug Cartel Operating Internationally

On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drug cartel worth Rs 1300 crores in India operating at a pan India level. The drugs seized included cocaine worth an international value of Rs 100 crores. The NCB managed to seize around 20 kgs of cocaine along with another 55 kg cocaine and 200 kgs of Methamphetamine with help of its Australian counterparts.

In this drug cartel, five Indians, one US national, two Nigerian nationals and one Indonesian national have been arrested. The entire value of the seized drugs is about Rs 1300 crores. These consignments are alleged to be sourced from Canada, Australia and USA. The shipments of cocaine and methamphetamine were sent from India to Australia.

Busting of this drug cartel has led to an international probe into the drug nexus to understand deeper linkages in these drug cartels operating internationally. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe the links of this network so as to carry out effective prosecution.

Secret Drug report to PM Modi

Recently a Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader and former state minister on Saturday claimed that he has submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "secret" report on the drugs nexus, in which he has named several politicians and policemen. Talking to reporters, GFP MLA Vinod Paliencar said he submitted the report to Modi last week. "Local police inspectors and sub-inspectors are hands- in-gloves with the drug peddlers. Narcotic trade is on the rise in Goa with the blessings of politicians and police," he alleged. In the last couple of months, several drug seizures involving foreigners were made in the state, he said. He also demanded a ban on the upcoming Sunburn Electronic Dance Music Festival.

(With Agency Inputs)