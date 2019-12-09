Canada: Walmart Apologies For Selling Christmas Sweaters With Reference To Drugs

Walmart has issued an apology for selling an adults-only Christmas sweater on its Canadian website, as it appears to depict Santa with cocaine, according to reports. After the sweater caused major backlash Walmart pulled the sweater from their website and apologised for the oversight.

Santa Claus Christmas sweater

The sweater was on Walmart Canada and Walmart released a statement where they apologised for putting the sweater on the website. In the statement they said that the sweater was posted by a third-party seller and does not represent the views of Walmart. The description that went along with the sweater read that the best 'snow' comes from South America and that Santa was enjoying Colombian snow.

After the backlash, the sweater and some other risque items were removed, like Santa Clause in compromising positions.

Even though Walmart was quick to delete the image of the sweater but the internet was faster and had already taken screenshots of the sweater. Here are some of the reactions:

