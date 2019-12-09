The Debate
Canada: Walmart Apologies For Selling Christmas Sweaters With Reference To Drugs

Rest of the World News

Canada Walmart has issued an apology for selling an adults-only Christmas sweater on its Canadian website, the sweater appears to depict Santa with cocaine.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Canada

Walmart has issued an apology for selling an adults-only Christmas sweater on its Canadian website, as it appears to depict Santa with cocaine, according to reports. After the sweater caused major backlash Walmart pulled the sweater from their website and apologised for the oversight.

Santa Claus Christmas sweater

The sweater was on Walmart Canada and Walmart released a statement where they apologised for putting the sweater on the website. In the statement they said that the sweater was posted by a third-party seller and does not represent the views of Walmart. The description that went along with the sweater read that the best 'snow' comes from South America and that Santa was enjoying Colombian snow.

Read: Memorial Unveiled To Victims Of Texas Walmart Mass Shooting

Read: Pop Singer Sia Paid Strangers' Bills At Walmart On Thanksgiving

After the backlash, the sweater and some other risque items were removed, like Santa Clause in compromising positions.
Even though Walmart was quick to delete the image of the sweater but the internet was faster and had already taken screenshots of the sweater. Here are some of the reactions:

Read: Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2019: Walmart To Acme; Check Out The Status Of Stores Near You

Read: Walmart Black Friday 2019: 32GB IPad, Google Home & Other Best Deals And Discounts

In the US, a Secret Santa recruited bus drivers from Milwaukee to hand out cash worth thousands of dollars to passengers. Drivers as affected as passengers. This year Secret Santa decided to change his modus operandi and recruit bus drivers to hand out cash to unsuspecting passengers. According to reports, the Secret Santa choose bus drivers from the Milwaukee County Transit System and choose those that have a history of doing kind deeds. These selected bus drivers spent the rest of the day giving out thousands of dollars worth of $100 bills. 

Published:
COMMENT
