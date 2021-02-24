Narendra Modi Stadium Just One Of Sardar Patel Sports Enclave's Features; Here's The Plan

India witnessed the unveiling of the world's largest Cricket stadium on Wednesday as President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 'refurbished' Motera stadium, which will be now called 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. Alongside the capability to accommodate 1.32 lakh people for any sports event at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the larger Sardar Patel Sports Enclave will comprise facilities like field and hockey stadium, indoor sports halls/ arenas, natatorium, athletics/ track and field/ football stadium/ velodrome/ skating area, beach volleyball facility and a boating centre among many other amenities that will add to the magnificent structure's glory.

The 'Narendra Modi Stadium' is spread across 63 acres inside the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Sports Enclave that is spread across 215 acres. Rs 800 crore has been spent on the construction of this stadium that has surpassed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000 spectators, PTI reported.

The erstwhile Sardar Patel Stadium that stood at the same spot was closed for renovation in 2015 and has now been completely redeveloped. It currently has 11 pitches that are made of black and red soil and is reportedly the only stadium in the world to have surfaces like this. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju who was also present on the occasion said, "We used to dream about the world's largest stadium in India and now as the sports minister, my happiness knows no bounds."

One of the most interesting facilities in the newly renamed stadium is the unique 'drainage system' that Home Minister Amit Shah said will be helpful during matches that will be played here in rainy seasons. The pitch will be ready in a matter of 30 minutes from the time it stops raining, as all water will flow into these drains, Shah added.

"Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura, and all three will be developed to host any international sports event including the Olympics," Shah hinted. The Motera stadium had made the news in a big way a year ago as it had hosted the mega 'Namaste Trump' event headlined by then US President Donald Trump.

