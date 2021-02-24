Congress Launches Attack As Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium Gets Named After Narendra Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-built Motera stadium which has been named the 'Narendra Modi Stadium' ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England in Ahmedabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance on the occasion.

Amit Shah announced that coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura. "These 3 will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the 'sports city' of India," he stated.

Congress attack BJP over renaming stadium

Attacking the government for the move, Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera in a tweet in Hindi said, "Removed Sardar Patel's name with one's own name? A masterstroke by a narcissist Publicity Minister."

The Congress attack stands invalidated as the Narendra Modi stadium is now part of the larger Sardar Patel Sports Enclave.

'It was Modi Ji's dream project'

The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators. "We have decided to name it after the country's Prime Minister. It was Modi Ji's dream project," said Shah after the inauguration.

The President also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex in the stadium, to be named Sardar Patel sports complex, for disciplines like football, hockey, basketball, kabbadi, boxing, and lawn tennis among others.

Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore and with a seating capacity of 1,32,000 spectators, it has surpassed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000. "The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together," stated a note from the Press Information Bureau giving specifics of the enormous structure.

The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gavaskar reaching the 10,000 runs mark in Test cricket against Pakistan in 1987 and Kapil Dev claiming his 432nd Test wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in the world in 1994, surpassing Sir Richard Hadlee.

Australian architect firm Populous, which designed the Melbourne Cricket Stadium among others, is the architect of the new stadium. Players from both the India and England teams, who have been training here for the past few days, have expressed their admiration for what they have experienced at the arena.

