National Girl Child Day 2020: Powerful Words For Your Loved Ones

General News

National Girl Child Day 2020: powerful words on this day that you can share with your loved ones. This day provides support, new opportunities to girls in India

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
National Girl Child Day 2020

Today, India observes National girl child day. Every year on January 24 this day provides support, new opportunities to the girls in India. This day is a great opportunity to raise awareness among people about the inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in almost every aspect of their lives. Here are some inspirational quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Powerful words for your loved ones

-"Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That's what little girls are made of." – Bethany Hamilton

-"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” - Malala Yousafzai

-“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” -Margaret Thatcher

-“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” -Michelle Obama

-“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” -Bethany Hamilton

-“We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free.” -Kavita Ramdas


-“Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence.” -Amit Ray

-“And though she is but little, she is fierce.” -William Shakespeare

-"Think Like a Queen. A Queen Is Not Afraid to Fail. Failure Is Another Stepping Stone to Greatness."- Oprah Winfrey

Published:



