National Girl Child Day 2020: Powerful Words For Your Loved Ones

Today, India observes National girl child day. Every year on January 24 this day provides support, new opportunities to the girls in India. This day is a great opportunity to raise awareness among people about the inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in almost every aspect of their lives. Here are some inspirational quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Powerful words for your loved ones

-"Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That's what little girls are made of." – Bethany Hamilton

-"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave - to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” - Malala Yousafzai

-“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” -Margaret Thatcher

#NationalGirlChildDay #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao

On the occasion of National girl child day,I wish that world becomes a better and safer place for the girls child with our constant efforts.without a girl child in ur family,u can't have prosperity,happiness, and glory.respect her.🙏 pic.twitter.com/9gKmHtwMwb — Gayatri Behera (@Gayatri03267427) January 24, 2020

-“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” -Michelle Obama

-“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” -Bethany Hamilton

Read: National Girl Child Day 2020: History, Significance And Purpose Of The Day

Read: National Girl Child Day 2020: Top 10 Empowering Quotes By Women

-“We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free.” -Kavita Ramdas

Girls possess #IspatiIrada.

With their indomitable will they can achieve the unachievable.



This #NationalGirlChildDay, let us pledge to empower and nurture our daughters for a brighter and better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/h5Wf3jcRbv — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 24, 2020



-“Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence.” -Amit Ray

Read: Ajit Agarkar Applies For National Selector's Job, Frontrunner For Chairman's Post

Read: LEGO To Release 864-piece International Space Station Set In Feb

-“And though she is but little, she is fierce.” -William Shakespeare