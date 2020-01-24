LEGO To Release 864-piece International Space Station Set In Feb

LEGO has recently joined forces with NASA to create an International Space Station LEGO set that is being reported to have over 800 pieces. The news was revealed by the company on their official Twitter account. It has been reported that the set will cost $99 and LEGO claims will be perfect for any space enthusiast.

LEGO versions of ISS

In a statement released by LEGO, they said that the set will come with authentic International Space Station details and will also include a posable Canadarm2 and two rotating joints that coincide with eight adjustable 'solar panels. This set with its whopping 864 pieces according to LEGO will make a great gift for pace enthusiasts, adult LEGO fans, or any experienced builder.

An out-of-this-world building experience is coming! 🌙⭐️ The LEGO International Space Station is available February 1st! https://t.co/DZwnyE12EN pic.twitter.com/rcNGTeqC2H — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) January 21, 2020

International Space Station

The International Space Station is a space station that is present in low Earth orbit. The ISS was a joint effort by five organisations NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). The maintenance and the functioning of the ISS is handled by intergovernmental treaties and several agreements. The station is suited and often used for the testing of spacecraft systems that will be further required for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

