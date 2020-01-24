The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

LEGO To Release 864-piece International Space Station Set In Feb

Rest of the World News

LEGO has recently announced that it will be releasing the International Space Station Set with a whopping 864 pieces that will cost $99 for the whole set.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
LEGO

LEGO has recently joined forces with NASA to create an International Space Station LEGO set that is being reported to have over 800 pieces. The news was revealed by the company on their official Twitter account.  It has been reported that the set will cost $99 and LEGO claims will be perfect for any space enthusiast.

LEGO versions of ISS

In a statement released by LEGO, they said that the set will come with authentic International Space Station details and will also include a posable Canadarm2 and two rotating joints that coincide with eight adjustable 'solar panels. This set with its whopping 864 pieces according to LEGO will make a great gift for pace enthusiasts, adult LEGO fans, or any experienced builder.

Read: Space Jam 2 Jerseys And Sneakers REVEALED; NBA Fans Love LeBron James' 'Monstars'

Read: First Space-baked Cookies Took 2 Hours In Experimental Oven

Read: Raymond Associates With CEO Forum To Honour Leaders In Corporate Space With CEO Awards

Read: LeBron James And Nike Could Release 'Space Jam' Versions Of LeBron 17s In Feb 2020

International Space Station

The International Space Station is a space station that is present in low Earth orbit. The ISS was a joint effort by five organisations  NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). The maintenance and the functioning of the ISS is handled by intergovernmental treaties and several agreements. The station is suited and often used for the testing of spacecraft systems that will be further required for future missions to the Moon and Mars.
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA