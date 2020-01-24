National Girl Child Day: Smriti Irani Shares Daughters' Achievements, Call Them Her Pride

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post about her daughters Shanelle and Zoish on Thursday marking the National Girl Child Day 2020. In her post, she also encouraged other people to share stories about their daughters using the hashtag #MeriBetiMeraGarv

'My Daughters are my Pride'

Irani posted a collage featuring herself, her two daughters and her husband. In the caption she wrote, that one of her daughters is a lawyer and the other is following her sister’s footsteps before saying that her daughters are her pride.

Shanelle & Zoish - I’m proud to be their mother .. one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride.



Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/YaERecWmrW — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020

The post immediately captured the internet’s heart garnering over 12k likes and over 13k retweets. Many users took the opportunity to congratulate and laud her daughters, while many others shared their own stories.

#MeriBetiMeraGarv her achievement is knowing 1 to 20, A to Z, pulling my hair, and treating headache of two little finger puppet bunnies with a spoon. pic.twitter.com/rGpBCDyNZe — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) January 24, 2020

#MeriBetiMeraGarv Her achievements are that she loves trying to solve the Rubik’s Cube, knows Gayatri Mantra, Shiv Stotrum, colours my walls, colours my face, throws a tantrum, loves Avengers, loves languages, loves life, fills my life with joy without even trying 😍 pic.twitter.com/9X0O9D1zwr — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) January 24, 2020

I Dedicate this day to all My 15 Angels from “Aashiyana” for whom I am Mother to...I am Really very Proud to have all of you along with me..You are my Strength and Pride and every day u all make me realise that yes Daughters are the Best to Conquer anything!! #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/HLBstuNGbC — Sukriti Chakravarty (@CS_Sukriti) January 24, 2020

Meenakshi , my daughter , named after my mother , a postgraduate in English Literature , is confident caring n cohesive . Even when in the hard n worst times our family faced , she was so optimistic n today she is honoured as a good teacher in English . #MeraBetiMeraGarv #BBBP — M.K.Pulipaka (@mkpulipaka) January 24, 2020

