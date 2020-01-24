The Debate
National Girl Child Day: Smriti Irani Shares Daughters' Achievements, Call Them Her Pride

General News

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post about her daughters Shanelle and Zoish on Thursday marking the National Girlchild Day 2020

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
National Girl Child Day

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post about her daughters Shanelle and Zoish on Thursday marking the National Girl Child Day 2020. In her post, she also encouraged other people to share stories about their daughters using the hashtag #MeriBetiMeraGarv 

'My Daughters are my Pride'

Irani posted a collage featuring herself, her two daughters and her husband. In the caption she wrote, that one of her daughters is a lawyer and the other is following her sister’s footsteps before saying that her daughters are her pride. 

The post immediately captured the internet’s heart garnering over 12k likes and over 13k retweets. Many users took the opportunity to congratulate and laud her daughters, while many others shared their own stories.  

Published:
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA