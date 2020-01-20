Smriti Irani Shares Hilarious Meme Explaining Why She Does Not Exercise

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a hilarious meme about exercising as an Instagram story to start off the week on January 19. However, not for the people who want 'Monday motivation', as the meme said she is 'allergic to exercise'. With a Despicable Me character, minion at the bottom, the post also said that exercise resulted in being 'dangerous' for the Union Minister. Irani has been active on social media, with her profile revealing pictures of her family, and sometimes, her 'hidden talents' of painting. With more than seven lakh followers, Irani's account shows glimpses of her personal life including her husband and three children.

Irani's hidden talent

Irani delighted her followers with a new picture which revealed her hidden talent of painting. Irani often shares hilarious memes and throwback pictures on her Instagram account and the latest picture show her painting on a canvas. The picture posted on January 17 has already garnered over 49,000 likes and also received thousands of comments. The caption read, “There are times I've been known to paint”.

Her followers were quite impressed with the fact that she can paint as well. Many netizens took to the comments section to praise her, while several also hailed her for being multi-talented. Many were also surprised to know about her painting talent. Her producer friend Ekta Kapoor was also among those who commented on the post. She wrote, “Rockingggg".

In another post, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also shared a hilarious meme saying it perfectly summed up the year 2019 for her. Known for her wit on social media platforms, shared a famous clip, with minions in it. The clip portrayed how Smriti Irani’s family reacts during an emergency situation.

The clip starts with text, “When the Iranis Go Trouble Shooting”, and a fire alarm goes off. Two minions with the title Zohr (Smriti's son) and Shanelle (Smriti's stepdaughter) enter the room after breaking the wall and keep running in the room with a water nozzle in an attempt to put out the fire. Meanwhile, the third minion named Smriti calmly opens the door and enters the room with a siren.

