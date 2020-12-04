Navy Day 2020: Navy Chief says Indian Navy is 'combat-ready' for any challenges from China

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day 2020 on Thursday, Indian Navy's Chief of Staff Admiral Karambir Singh stated that the force is completely prepared to deal with any challenge including those from China, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been put in place to thwart any attempts by China to infringe the maritime domain in the Indian Ocean. Admiral Karambir Singh also spoke of the steps being taken to strengthen the force including the assets being procured. This year's theme of Navy Day is 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive'. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to recognise the achievements and contribution of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Speaking about the possible challenges due to the expansionist Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Navy Chief said, "The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted and permeated every aspect of our lives. The near-simultaneous attempt to change the status quo at our northern borders has significantly increased the complexities in our security situation. This dual challenge scenario continues as we speak and the country collectively continues to battle the pandemic and tackle the security challenges. Indian Navy is cognizant of the rapid expansion of PLA and is currently focusing on boosting its overall combat prowess including by procuring niche capabilities and unmanned solutions with available resources."

India: 'A major maritime nation'

Speaking further Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that despite COVID-19, Indian Navy is ready to 'go into harm's way' in order to protect the nation. He further added that the Indian Navy will continue to remain 'combat-ready, credible and cohesive force', which is in line with this Navy Day 2020's theme. He added that the Indian Navy taking a step to acquire six more submarines, six P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and has also pitched for a third aircraft carrier among several other assets.

"India's inherent maritime character Geo-strategic location in the Indian ocean define our status as a major maritime nation. As the principal manifestation of India's maritime power, the Indian Navy played a central role in safeguarding and promoting India's security and national interests in the maritime domain. Our state-of-art ships, submarines and aircraft are always ready to go into harm's way to safeguard our nations maritime interests. This year amid the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID 19 Indian navy has remained forward deployed and combat-ready protecting and preserving India's interest at sea," said Admiral Karambir Singh.

The Chief of Naval Staff further spoke of the steps taken by India Navy to monitor the situation along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh and informed that reconnaissance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones were deployed while adding that the force is collaborating with Indian Army and Indian Air Force for the same. He also spoke about the Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 which witnessed the participation of the navies of all members of the Quad Nations. He also pointed out the difference between the Quad drill and Malabar while informing the US will be hosting the exercise in 2021. Earlier, in a press conference Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral AK Chawla asserted that Indian Navy aims to ensure 'deterrence' against any 'mischief' at sea by the China's Navy in the Indian ocean.

"I think the message has gone across to them very unambiguously that do not mess with us at sea and also at land for that matter. I don't think that anybody can play mischief at sea against India. Our forces have operational capabilities. We remain strong. We remain prepared," said Vice Admiral Chawla.

(With inputs from PTI)