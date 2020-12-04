Navy Day 2020: PM Modi, Amit Shah & other leaders hail Indian Navy for its contribution

On the occasion of Navy Day 2020, several leaders took to Twitter to wish the Indian Navy while hailing its contribution in ensuring 'maritime security' to the nation. Sharing a video message, PM Modi remembering the country's 'rich maritime tradition' expressed gratitude towards the Navy personnel and their families. President Ram Nath Kovid, Union Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended greetings. This year's theme of Navy Day is 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive'. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to recognise the achievements and contribution of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries. pic.twitter.com/k2PMgvc0F3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020

On Navy Day, my greetings to our Navy personnel, veterans and their families.



Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.



May you ever rule the waters.

Jai Hind! ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2020

On Navy Day, I extend my warm greetings to all our courageous personnel of the Indian Navy and their families.



India is proud of our formidable blue water force for their unwavering commitment in protecting our marine borders and serving the nation during calamities. pic.twitter.com/dnTLvqsgWE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2020

My greetings to all the Navy personnel on #NavyDay today.



Let us all salute our Navy personnel for their bravery, dedication and patriotism and selfless service in protecting the nation. My best wishes to all the Navy Personnel and their families. #IndianNavy #NavyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/6xQyjmq9WY — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 4, 2020

"Outstanding force"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to share a video, hailing the Indian Navy as an 'outstanding force'. US Ambassador to India Ken Juster also took to Twitter to wish Indian Navy while thanking them for hosting the Quad nation navies for Malabar Naval Exercise 2020. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Prakash Javadekar, JP Nadda also tweeted on the occasion to wish the naval personnel and their families for their contribution, efforts and bravery. State chief ministers' Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot, Yogi Adityanath, BS Yediyurappa, Naveen Patnaik, Biplab Deb Kumar and Pramod Sawant extended greetings on the occasion.

On the occasion of #indiannavyday2020 my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. The @indiannavy is at the forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valour, courage and professionalism. pic.twitter.com/2iJzAWSnAH — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2020

On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, a very happy #NavyDay to @IndianNavy. We thank you for hosting the U.S., Japan, and Australia for this year's successful Malabar Exercise and look forward to continued growth in the #USIndiaDefense partnership. Sham No Varunah! pic.twitter.com/qYDoikEcuo — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) December 4, 2020

Navy Day

Celebrated on December 4, Navy Day recognises the achievements, contribution and role of the Indian Navy in keeping the country safe. December 4 was chosen to be celebrated as Navy Day because on that day in 1971, Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident during which four Pakistan Navy vessels including PNS Khaibar were sunk. This day is also aimed at remembering those who were martyred during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Operation Trident was an offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy to target Pakistan's port city Karachi in a strategic move to win the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. This mission was the first one which witnessed the use of anti-ship missiles in combat in the region. Conducted on the night of December 4-5, Indian Navy's Operation Trident inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan's vessels, facilities and Karachi port. A minesweeper, a destroyer, a cargo vessel carrying ammunition along with fuel storage tanks in Karachi were destroyed by the Indian Navy during the operation along with another destroyer that was damaged so badly that it had to be scrapped eventually.

