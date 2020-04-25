NBF Welcomes SC Order Protecting Arnab Goswami From Arrest, Releases Statement

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court to protect NBF President and Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief and Founder Mr. Arnab Goswami from arrest by the filing of multifarious complaints by functionaries of the Congress Party. NBF also states in its release that it's a clear indication that truth will prevail and the faith in the judiciary is something we as a body always take pride in. There was an attempt to intimidate Arnab Goswami by filing more than 100 FIR’s and police complaints which haven’t deterred him from performing his duty to his best of knowledge and the show will continue to raise issues which concern the common man and affect his livelihood.

"NBF welcomes the Supreme Court of India's decision giving protection to Mr. Arnab Goswami against any coercive actions in the bunch of FIRs filed against him very recently, in the Congress-ruled states. NBF is also pleased with the order that refused to place restraint or restrictions on the media, thus upholding the Freedom of Expression and press freedom," said Mr. R. Jai Krishna, Secretary-General, News Broadcasters Federation said.

"We wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's verdict granting three weeks of interim protection and no coercive action against Arnab Goswami. The apex court ruling is a body blow to the Congress party's attempt at muzzling the freedom of the press in general and Republic TV in particular," said Mrs. Riniki B. Sharma, Chair-Person and Managing Director, Pride East Entertainments.

“It’s a great relief to see the country’s highest judiciary the Supreme Court giving Arnab protection from arrest and its a welcome decision,” said Mr. Shankar B., CEO, Fourth Dimension Media.

"This is a big victory for media and the judiciary has once again saved the media from being intimidated from the politicians or governments. We stand by Arnab and believe will come out stronger after this," said Mr. Sanjive Narain, Founder, Prag News (Assam).

"Any form of physical attack, abuse, or instigation for violence against a journalist should be condemned. Journalists are duty-bound to report on facts without fear. The freedom of the fourth estate is the basic tenet of any democratic society. Goswami’s attackers should be prosecuted as per the law and the authorities should ensure that the goons do not get away," said Mr. Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network.

News Broadcasters Federation, India’s largest industry association representing the combined interests of over 300 TV news channels, discharging the essential service of taking news and information to the doorsteps of 100 crore Indians, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gandhi Nagar to Guwahati. NBF counts Dighvijay, DY365 News, First India Rajasthan, Gulistan News, IBC24, India News, JK 24X7, Living India News, MH One News, News Live, News Nation, NewsX, North East Live, Odisha TV, Prag News, PuthiyaThalaimurai TV, Republic Bharat, Republic TV, S Newz, TV5, and Twenty Four News among its founding members.

