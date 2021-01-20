NCB Arrests Drug Kingpin Chinku Pathan, Relative Of Gangster Karim Lala In Navi Mumbai

In an explosive development in the ongoing drugs probe, gangster Chinku Pathan, a relative of mafia don Karim Lala was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday.

Pathan was arrested by NCB officials from Navi Mumbai after a commercial quantity of MD drug was recovered from his residence. As per sources, the gangster is the kingpin for supplying drugs all over the city, from Colaba to Bandra.

Chinku Pathan is gangster Karim Lala’s relative and is believed to be a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Raids are being conducted at Navi Mumbai on the basis of a tip received by the NCB, regarding a drugs racket in the region.

The Central agency launched an investigation into a drug nexus in Mumbai following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has questioned various celebrities of the film industry in the connection with the drugs case and made several arrests including that of drug peddlers across Mumbai.

READ | Gujarat ATS Nabs Dawood's Close Aide Abdul Majid Kutti In Jharkhand

Who was Karim Lala?

Born as Abdul Karim Sher Khan in Afghanistan's Kunar province, Karim Lala was involved in extortion rackets, operating liquor dens, illegal land evictions, kidnapping, protection racket, contract killing, counterfeit currency, narcotics, and gambling in the 1960s to early 1980s. Known as the first don of Mumbai, Karim Lala moved to India in the 1930s. Leader of the 'Pathan Gang' which included Afghani migrants, Karim Lala had a significant influence over Mumbai, then Bombay.

READ | NCB Raids In Two Locations In Mumbai; 200 Kg Drugs Seized, 3 Arrested

READ | BJP Seeks Maha Minister Nawab Malik's Sacking After NCB Arrests His Son-in-law Sameer Khan