BJP Seeks Maha Minister Nawab Malik's Sacking After NCB Arrests His Son-in-law Sameer Khan

In a big development on Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan. Khan was summoned by the agency earlier in the day allegedly in connection with the drugs seized from British national Karan Sajnani's residence at Khar last week. Reportedly, the NCB suspects that a Google Pay transaction took place between Sajnani and Khan for the procurement of drugs.

As per NCB, the role of Nawab Malik's son-in-law came to light after the arrest of Sajnani, Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Muchhad Paanwala's co-owner Ram Kumar Tiwari. Observing that Khan was arrested after a detailed examination, it added that follow-up action is being taken. Subsequently, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the removal of Malik from the Maharashtra Cabinet. As per sources, NCB is currently conducting raids in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh after the revelations during Khan's interrogation.

Here is NCB's statement:

"On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja in Cr 3/2021 from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar. Mr. Karan Sajnani, Ms. Rahila Furniturewala, Ms. Shaista Furniturewala and Mr. Ram Kumar Tiwari were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court. During investigation, the role of Mr. Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light. Sameer Khan was called for examination today on 13.01.2021. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further follow-up action is underway."

Co-owner of Mucchad Paanwala gets bail

Earlier in the day, Ram Kumar Tiwari was granted bail by the Metropolitan Magistrate on a cash bond of Rs.15,000. Tiwari, the co-owner of Mumbai's famous paan selling shop, was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in connection with a case where 200 kg of drugs were recovered from three persons including Karan Sajnani. He was allegedly found dealing with drugs such as ganja, imported contraband like 'OG Kush' and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US. However, Tiwari was sent to judicial custody after being produced in court on January 12.

