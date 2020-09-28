NCB Shocked At Kshitij's Influence As Top Officials, Netas Exert Pressure; Names To Tumble

Amid Executive Producer and Director Kshitij Ravi Prasad's arrest by the NCB in the Bollywood Drug nexus probe, influential persons including bureaucrats and politicians are putting pressure on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Republic Media Network has learnt. As per sources, the NCB is shocked at Kshitij's reach and the pressure that the agency is coming under following his arrest. However, the central anti-drug agency has assured that all details will come out during the period of his custody. Kshitij has been remanded to NCB custody till October 3.

Kshitij to remain in NCB custody till October 3

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was earlier hired as an executive producer of a top Bollywood banner, in the NCB's custody till October 3 following his arrest in a drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Prasad was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday after questioning. His name cropped up during the NCB's wider probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. He was produced before a magistrate court via video conferencing which remanded him in the probe agency's custody till October 3 for further investigation.

Lawyer claims statement taken 'under pressure'

Meanwhile, Kshitij Ravi Prasad's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who is also incidentally Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, has told the court that the accused was 'harassed and blackmailed' to give a statement. He was also subjected to third-degree and ill-treatment, the lawyer alleged. As per Prasad's note to the court, he "unwillingly signed the statement after nearly 50 hours of interrogation, humiliation and torment".

Marijuana and small amounts of weed were seized from Kshitij’s place during raids at his house following which he was picked by the NCB for interrogation. He was named during the interrogations of alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

As per sources, Kshitij Ravi Prasad named two Bollywood celebrities and 2 producers during his questioning The NCB found his chats with drug peddlers Ankush Arneja, Anuj Keswani and Karamjeet, where he sought hash and MDMA. Ankush Arneja has also been arrested by the NCB. During questioning, he also stated that he 'occasionally' consumed only marijuana, but no hard drugs, sources had said.

(With Agency Inputs)