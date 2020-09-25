Kshitij Prasad Lands In Mumbai For Questioning By NCB In Drug Probe

Kshitij Ravi Prasad has landed in Mumbai on Friday for questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau in the ongoing investigation in the city. Prasad, who works as an Executive Producer and Director with Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions, was accompanied by the officials. Meanwhile, raids were underway at his residence, apart from more raids being conducted in multiple locations of the city.

Karan Johar’s employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad under the lens

Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s residence had been raided on Thursday as well, when the executive producer & director was in Delhi. He was summoned to appear before the agency on Friday at 11 am.

Karan Johar is also under the lens for his controversial 2019 video of a party involving numerous stars, which is being officially taken up by NCB. The video posted by the producer also featured Deepika Padukone, one of those summoned by the agency in the investigation of the case. Deepika arrived with Ranveer Singh from Goa early on Friday.

While Deepika is to be questioned on Saturday, while her manager Karishma Prakash, with whom she allegedly spoke about drugs, as revealed in the chats with Jaya Saha, has been summoned on Friday.

NCB probe on Friday

Another major development of the day was TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar being booked by the NCB, after ‘charas’ had been recovered at their residence

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has left from her residence for questioning by the NCB. The De De Pyaar De actor had raised eyebrows by attempting to ‘misguide’ the officials with her locations as they tried to issue summons to her.

She also evaded queries when probed by Republic TV at the Mumbai airport upon arrival from Hyderabad. Her residence had also been raided by the officials.

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are among the other celebrities to be questioned on Saturday. The former had also arrived in the city from Goa on Thursday, while the latter has maintained silence over her name being linked in the case.

