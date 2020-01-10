BJP's Kirit Somaiya Calls For Investigations To Continue In 'Free Kashmir' Poster Case

Kirit Somaiya, the Vice President of BJP's Maharashtra unit tweeted on Friday morning that he has evidence of 'illegal demonstration'. He also claimed that raising the 'Kashmir Azadi' issue was pre-planned.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told Me "He asked Police to complete Inquiry of of Gate Way of India agitation & submit report I told him evidences shows illegal demonstration, raising Kashmir Azadi issue was pre planned. Police says FIR not withdrawn, investigation is on — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 10, 2020

READ: Sanjay Raut Takes Poetic Stance On The 'Free Kashmir' Placard Controversy

Investigations on

Somaiya also tweeted that he has spoken to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and requested him to not dilute the case and carry investigations regarding the case.

Submitted evidences to Police Officials of Gate Way of India illegal Demonstrations. planned 'Kasmir ko Chahiye Azadi' propaganda (under excuse of JNU demonstration) participation of Minister. Understood Pressure from Mantralaya to dilute/weaken seriousness of FIR @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/TaI5FHa1HN — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 9, 2020

READ: Suniel Shetty Slams Goons At JNU: 'Call Yourselves Men?'; Reacts To 'Free Kashmir' Placard

'Free Kashmir' posters appear during march at Gateway of India

A 'Free Kashmir' poster was first spotted in Mumbai on Monday, whilst thousands gathered to protests against police inaction and the attack on JNU students by unidentified masked assailants. The woman, however, later clarified that she was talking about internet shutdown. After the incident, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the woman identified as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station.

Shiv Sena, one of the main parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi defended the girl who held the placard in Saamana and stated "A Mumbaikar Marathi woman could understand the pain of Kashmiris. The opposition feels this is sedition."

Furthermore, the paper stated, "There can't be a dirtier example of irresponsibility. If the opposition and its supporters feel expressing yourself fearlessly is sedition, it is not good for them (opposition) and the country. The opposition has fallen flat on its face after the woman's clarification."

READ: 'Free Kashmir' Poster Spotted In Mysuru During Protests Against Attack On JNU Students

As many as three posters regarding Kashmir have been seen during the protests this week. After the poster in Mumbai, a poster saying 'Kashmir Azad' was spotted in at St Stephen's College in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. The students had decided to show support to the students of JNU. Later in the evening, a poster reading 'Free Kashmir' was spotted in Mysuru at the University of Mysore campus.

READ: 'Was Pointing To Internet Shutdown': Mumbai Protester Who Held 'Free Kashmir' Placard