'How Did RDX Reach? Probe First, Then Memorial': NCP Questions Centre Over Pulwama Attack

General News

Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik questioned the Centre over why no investigation was set up to probe the Pulwama attack details of which are still scarce

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik questioned the Centre over the investigation into the Pulwama attack, details of which are still scarce. He said that the people first want to know the truth about the incident and then look to a memorial. He also put out a tweet to pay homage to the martyrs of the attack.

"The Pulwama attack martyred 40 jawans and it became an international and election issue. To date, no investigation has been carried out as to how the RDX reached there, from where was the vehicle purchased. It is also reported that the perpetrator served some prison time in Kashmir. People want to know the truth," Nawab Malik said. He added, "It's a serious issue. We first need an investigation for the truth to come out, then they can continue with their memorial."

Rahul raises question

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pose three questions targeting the Modi government. Inspite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned "who benefitted the most?". Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack was and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Pulwama Attacks 

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Published:
COMMENT
