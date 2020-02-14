'How Did RDX Reach? Probe First, Then Memorial': NCP Questions Centre Over Pulwama Attack

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik questioned the Centre over the investigation into the Pulwama attack, details of which are still scarce. He said that the people first want to know the truth about the incident and then look to a memorial. He also put out a tweet to pay homage to the martyrs of the attack.

"The Pulwama attack martyred 40 jawans and it became an international and election issue. To date, no investigation has been carried out as to how the RDX reached there, from where was the vehicle purchased. It is also reported that the perpetrator served some prison time in Kashmir. People want to know the truth," Nawab Malik said. He added, "It's a serious issue. We first need an investigation for the truth to come out, then they can continue with their memorial."

Homage to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack . We have huge respect for the brave hearts and their families. #Pulwama @adgpi pic.twitter.com/MVaDUzYoUg — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) February 14, 2020

READ | BSF States 'You Will Be Missed!' Paying Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs On 1-yr Anniversary

READ | Rahul Gandhi Sinks To New Low, Asks 'who Benefited Most From Pulwama Terror Attack?'

Rahul raises question

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pose three questions targeting the Modi government. Inspite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned "who benefitted the most?". Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack was and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

READ | 'India Will Never Forget Their Martyrdom': PM Modi Mourns On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

READ | 'No Need Of A Reminder Of Our Incompetence': CPI(M) Neta On Pulwama Attack Anniversary