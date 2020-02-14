'India Will Never Forget Their Martyrdom': PM Modi Mourns On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit. PM Modi said the jawans were "exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation."

'India will never forget their martyrdom'

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom."

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to the brave jawans.

Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019.



India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2020

I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack.



India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

Memorial for CRPF Bravehearts

A memorial to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers killed in the terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

"It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack," Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan said on Thursday, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The names of all the 40 soldiers along with their pictures will be part of the memorial.

READ | 'Did not forget, did not forgive': CRPF 'salutes' martyrs of Pulwama terror attack

READ | BSF states 'You will be missed!' paying tribute to Pulwama martyrs on 1-yr anniversary

CPI-M on the Pulwama incident

Objecting to the memorial, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim has said, "Rather than a memorial to remind the country of its incompetence we must get answers as to how the attack took place." In his tweet, Salim said, "We don't need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the 'most militarized zone on earth' & exploded in Pulwama."

READ | 'No need of a reminder of our incompetence': CPI(M) neta on Pulwama attack anniversary

READ | 'Forever grateful': HM Amit Shah pays homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack