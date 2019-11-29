SHOCKING: NCW Chief Alleges Police Told Hyderabad Victim's Family 'she May Have Eloped'

Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on November 29 slammed the Telangana police for telling the Hyderabad murder victim's father that she might have eloped with someone. Taking to Twitter, Sharma said that she expects "serious, severe and quick action against the officials who did not act on the missing complaint". She was referring to the incident where a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was allegedly murdered, and her body was set ablaze.

Look at the mindset of #Telangana police.They told the father that she might have eloped with someone. @DgpTelangana @TelanganaCMO I expect serious, sever and quick action against the officials who didn't act on the missing complaint. #HyderabadHorrer — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) November 29, 2019

NCW takes cognizance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the case. The Chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma on Thursday said that they are sending a member to Hyderabad to assist the family. Sharma said that NCW will not leave any stone unturned till the perpetrators get the punishment that they deserve.

Sending a member to Hyderabad to assist the family and take it up with the police @NCWIndia won't leave any stone unturned till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve. https://t.co/kYBQivLKN0 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) November 29, 2019

Four accused arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case — two lorry drivers and two cleaners. According to sources, the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Further, it was revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 KMs away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze.

Charred remains found

Police found the burnt body of the 27-year old victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family, who had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

