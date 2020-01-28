Republic Day: NDRF And Jal Shakti Ministry Win Best Tableaux Award

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 'Jal Jeevan Mission' from the Ministry of Jal Shakti tableaux have been declared as the best tableaux during the 71st Republic Day parade.

Best tableaux announced

Officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, will be handing out the awards on Tuesday.

The government's 'Jal Jeevan' mission was depicted in the tableux. The Jal Jeevan – Har Ghar Jal is a scheme initiated by the government in 2019 with the aim to provide tap water to every rural household by 2024. The beautifully crafted tableau depicted a large, bronze running water tap which was filling dozens of metal water containers placed in a spherical formation and coloured in the Tricolour. Mascots wore costumes of 'smiling' water droplets and escorted the tableau while skating.

There were a total of 22 tableaux, 16 were of various states and UTs and six of ministries, departments, etc. The Ministries included the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade with a 'Startups in India, Reach for the Sky' theme.

Other Ministries were - Department of Financial Services that depicted the various achievements made in the area of financial inclusion, NDRF Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Shipping, and the CPWD Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respects at the National War Memorial near India Gate, and the President arrived with the chief guest. The Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade Second-in-Command.

