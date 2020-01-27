Republic Day 2020: 2,471 People Take 'Plank Challenge', Break Guinness World Record

As India celebrated its 71st Republic Day on January 26, the day became all the more special as approximately 2,471 people gathered together to create a Guinness World Record by taking up the plank challenge. The event held at Mumbai's MMRDA grounds even saw several celebrities, including actor Anil Kapoor, sportspersons Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Sunil Chhetri and others. The new record at the second edition of Baja Allianz Life Plankathon even broke the earlier record created during the same event which was hosted in Pune last year.

The plank challenge was a part of the #PlankForIndia initiative under which every person doing the plank contributed monetarily towards training and development of India's emerging sports stars. While speaking to a local media outlet, Anil Kapoor, who is a fitness enthusiast himself, said that he was extremely delighted to be a part of the new world record. He further said that the initiative will not only support aspiring athletes but will also encourage healthy living, demonstrating that a daily fitness routine can commence with a 'simple plank'.

Republic Day celebrations

While almost 2,500 took part in the plank challenge, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate. Thereafter, the Republic Day parade commenced at 10 am, lasting for 90 minutes. The parade marched from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the traditional route of Rajpath.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest on this occasion. The parade featured a flypast by all aircraft of the Indian Air Force, display of latest weapons and equipment, 16 marching contingents, 22 tableaus of various states and government departments, winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and a motorcycle display by an all-women team of the CRPF. The all-men Army Signal Corps contingent was led by Captain Tanya Shergill, a unique first in Indian history.

