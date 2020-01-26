Gujarat Republic Day Tableau At Rajpath Displays Architectural Wonder 'Rani Ki Vav'

The Republic Day celebrations started in New Delhi in the presence of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is the Chief Guest in this year's celebrations. The parade saw India display the pride of its armed forces mixed with the cultural extravagance of the Indian States.

Gujarat's Jal Mandir

Gujarat's tableau showcased 'Rani ki Vav - Jal Mandir', an ancient architectural style located in the city of Patan. It has also been declared as the World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It was built by Rani Udayamati in the memory of her husband King Bhimdev-I in 1083.

The front part of the tableau depicted Lord Vishnu reclining on Sheshnag - the Serpent God in relief form along with a village woman who is shown carrying water in an earthen pot over his statue.

The middle part showed the step-well along with its corridors and stairs. The statues of Buddha, Kalki and Devi were depicted in the middle partition wall. Over 800 artifacts including the Das-avatars of Lord Vishnu were carved in the seven corridors of the step-well.

A group of 150 girls from across Gujarat also performed Garba, the folk dance of the State during the parade.

The Defence Ministry had shortlisted 22 tableaux - six by central ministries and departments and 16 by States and Union Territories for the Republic Day parade.

The back-end of the tableau had a famous idol of Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu was depicted in relief.

The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respects at the National War Memorial near India Gate, and the President arrived with the chief guest. The Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade Second-in-Command.

