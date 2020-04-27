Delhi: Nearly 90 Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19, Says Health Minister Jain

Nearly 90 health workers, mainly working in non-COVID-19 hospitals, have tested positive for Coronavirus in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. Speaking to the media, Jain said that staffers working in COVID-dedicated hospitals have not tested positive, but those working in non-COVID hospitals have contracted the virus.

At present, there are are two COVID-dedicated hospitals in Delhi -- Rajiv Gandhi and Lok Nayak Hospitals. The Health Minister said that cases of medical professionals testing positive in these two hospitals are very rare. He indicated that staffers working in other hospitals are not taking proper precautions against the disease.

Cautions health workers in other hospitals

Satyendar Jain said COVID-19 patients, who are unaware of the sickness, may visit other hospitals upon feeling unwell. The health workers are directed to take all measures to avoid contracting the disease from positive patients. The Health Minister also said that workers in non-COVID hospitals must understand that any person can be a carrier of coronavirus. Jain stressed the need for medical professionals to wear masks and gloves and to maintain distance from each patient.

The Health Minister also said that the cases of health workers testing positive for COVID-19 also has a bearing on the localities where they reside. He noted that a large section of people visiting the Babu Jagjivan Hospital resides in Jahangirpuri, which is already a COVID hotspot.

59 staffers of Babu Jagjivan Hospital test positive

Nineteen more staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 59, officials said. Till Saturday, the number of staffers infected with the virus stood at 40. According to a senior official, 68 more samples are to be tested.

The hospital is located in Jahangirpuri, which is one of the containment zones in the national capital.

"All the staff members are being screened for novel coronavirus. The hospital is being sanitized," the senior official said. "The hospital will be shut for new patients for the next three days," he added.

Eleven doctors out of the 59 patients have tested positive so far.

