Nepal Security Forces Open Fire At 3 Indian Civilians In Bihar Border, One Critically Hurt

An Indian national was injured after Nepal police opened fire at three Indian men near the border in Bihar's Kishanganj on Saturday. The injured individual is critical and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Purnia district. The men had wandered near the border as they were looking for their cattle.

Speaking to ANI, Kishanganj SP Kumar Ashish said, "Nepal police fired on three Indian nationals of Kishanganj district on Saturday night. A young man was injured in this firing and he is critical and receiving treatment in the hospital in Purnia district. These men said they were looking for their cattle and police fired on them. We have talked to the Nepal police. The matter is peaceful as of now. Further investigation is underway."

According to locals, the three men had gone to the farm outside the village near Mafia Tola on the Indo-Nepal border in search of their cattle at around 7:30 pm. Earlier on June 12, one Indian national was killed and three others were injured after Nepal's security forces opened fire at a group of Indian along the border region.

Relations between New Delhi and Kathmandu have been strained ever since Nepal government released a new political map that incorporates Indian territories to increasing Chinese influence in the bilateral relationship. This was followed by PM KP Oli claiming that the birthplace of Lord Ram – Ayodhya is in Nepal. According to him, Lord Ram is Nepali and India had encroached upon the country's cultural heritage by setting up a "fake Ayodhya". The Nepalese Prime Minister received severe backlash for his remarks after which he had issued a clarification.

