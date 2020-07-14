'No Intention To Hurt Sentiment': After Backlash, Nepal Clarifies PM Oli's Ayodhya Remark

Prime Minister KP Oli's remark on Lord Ram and Ayodhya was not meant to debase the significance of the city and the cultural value it bears and has no intention at all to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said in a note of clarification on Tuesday. This, after Oli's bizarre 'Ayodhya is in Nepal' claim caused a stir in India and drew widespread condemnation from Hindu religious groups and commentators.

In a statement, Nepal clarified that PM Oli's remarks are not linked to any "political subject", in an apparent signal to India where many raised concerns that such statements are being made under pressure from China.

"As there have been several myths and references about Shri Ram and the places associated with him, the Prime Minister was simply highlighting the importance of further studies and research of the vast cultural geography the Ramayana represents to obtain facts about Shri Ram, Ramayana and the various places linked to this rich civilization," the Foreign Ministry said.

To cool nerves in India, the statement also highlighted that leaders of the two countries had launched the Ramayana Circuit in May 2018, of which Janakpur-Ayodhya Passenger Bus Service is an important component. "These facts signify the bond of time honoured cultural affinity between our two countries and peoples," the statement said.

Bizarre claim

Addressing the media on Monday evening, KP Oli claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram – Ayodhya is in Nepal. According to him, Lord Ram is Nepali and India had encroached upon the country's cultural heritage by setting up a "fake Ayodhya".

On the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, he alleged that the real Ayodhya is located west of Birgunj in Nepal. Elaborating on his hypothesis, he reportedly questioned why Lord Ram would travel as far as Janakpur to marry Sita if Ayodhya was in India. As per the Nepali media, he said, "Both Lord Ram and Sita would have married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya."

The Nepal PM was speaking during the 207th birth anniversary celebration of Adikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, the author of the Ramayana in the Nepali language.

The spat comes amid tensions between New Delhi and Kathmandu over a host of issues — from Nepal releasing a new political map that incorporates Indian territories to increasing Chinese influence in the bilateral relationship.

