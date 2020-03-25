COVID-19: Pune, Puducherry Authorities Take Unique Measures To Ensure Social Distancing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the evening of March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in India. PM Modi said in his address, "To save India, to save its every citizen, you and your family...every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown". He added, "It is a kind of curfew. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years. Today, India is at the stage where our actions will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again".

Authorities take stringent measures

Meanwhile, authorities in Pune and Puducherry have taken stringent measures to ensure social distancing among shoppers. A small town in Pune district has set an example of how vegetables and fruits can be purchased without panicking and ensuring social distancing. Pune Police has made proper arrangements for people to buy vegetables and fruits and also practice social distancing from one other at the same time. The pictures and videos on social media showcase how shoppers standing inside marked circles to ensure a 1.5-meter distance while buying essential commodities.

In Puducherry Milk booth.

Social distancing... pic.twitter.com/1nhoZZkyhS — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 25, 2020

On the other hand, similar scenes were also witnessed in Puducherry where people can be seen maintaining social distancing while queuing up outside a milk parlour. Puducherry authorities have taken strict measures in order to ensure that people who are out buying vegetables, groceries are maintaining social distance, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

