Netizens Laud RPF Constables For Saving Lives In Odisha, Mumbai; Watch Videos

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable is being lauded for saving a woman’s life who fell in the gap between a train and the platform at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. ANI shared a video from its official Twitter account on February 15 in which a woman, trying to board a running train, fell in the gap and the constable promptly came to her rescue.

#WATCH Odisha: A woman passenger fell down in the gap between platform and train while she was trying to board a running train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station today. She was rescued by an RPF constable. pic.twitter.com/Xmi8Yg6qhK — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

The video has garnered more than 80k views and has been retweeted around 2k times. In the 16 seconds clip, the constable can be seen hurrying to pull the woman out from the gap dragging her away to safe distance from the running train. The constable was hailed on social media for his promptness and saving the woman’s life. “So lucky he was there...God send. Hope no one was hurt…,” commented a user. Check out some other reactions:

Thanks God ⚫❗⚫🙏



She got her second life again through those showing presence of mind. — Pao Adha Pao Ka Atom 💣 (@AdhaPao) February 15, 2020

Common sense of people have gone for a toss nowadays. She couldn't wait for a few minutes for the train to stop and board? She put her life at risk and others who saved her. #stupidity — Abhishek (@the_malakas) February 15, 2020

Similar incident in Mumbai

In another similar incident, a RPF constable and people present at Byculla Railway Station in Mumbai rescued a man who was crossing the track with a train arriving on it. The engine driver also stopped the train immediately when he noticed the man struggling to climb on the platform.

#WATCH Mumbai: People and security personnel at Byculla Railway Station saved a man who was crossing the railway track while a train was coming on the same track. Also, the motorman had stopped the train immediately. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cGRoY9wh2L — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

