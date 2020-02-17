The Debate
Netizens Laud RPF Constables For Saving Lives In Odisha, Mumbai; Watch Videos

General News

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable is being lauded for saving a woman’s life who fell in the gap between a train and the platform at a railway station.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable is being lauded for saving a woman’s life who fell in the gap between a train and the platform at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. ANI shared a video from its official Twitter account on February 15 in which a woman, trying to board a running train, fell in the gap and the constable promptly came to her rescue.

The video has garnered more than 80k views and has been retweeted around 2k times. In the 16 seconds clip, the constable can be seen hurrying to pull the woman out from the gap dragging her away to safe distance from the running train. The constable was hailed on social media for his promptness and saving the woman’s life. “So lucky he was there...God send. Hope no one was hurt…,” commented a user. Check out some other reactions:

Similar incident in Mumbai

In another similar incident, a RPF constable and people present at Byculla Railway Station in Mumbai rescued a man who was crossing the track with a train arriving on it. The engine driver also stopped the train immediately when he noticed the man struggling to climb on the platform.

Published:
