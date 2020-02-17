Shahid Afridi Net Worth, Earnings, Endorsements And Birth Of Ex-Pak Captain's New Daughter

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi became a father for the fifth time on Friday. The former Pakistan cricketer, who is married to his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi, was blessed with a girl for the fifth time. Afridi’s other four daughters are Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa and Asmara. Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to give the news of the birth of his fifth daughter.

Shahid Afridi net worth

Shahid Afridi is one of the richest cricketers in the world and easily the richest cricketer in Pakistan. According to sportschampic.com, Shahid Afridi's total net worth is 4.3 billion Pakistani Rupees (PKR), which translates to US$30 million.

Shahid Afridi Cars & Bikes

Shahid Afridi is extremely passionate about cars and bikes. He has a Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover, Bentley, BMW 5, Suzuki Hayabusa, Yamaha V Star 650, Harley Davidson V-Rod Bike, Porsche Panamera and Mazda RX-8.

Shahid Afridi Endorsements

Shahid Afridi is associated with several brands which contribute immensely to his income. He is the brand ambassador of leading brands like Pepsi, Habib Bank, Mobilink Head & Shoulders etc. He also has a clothing brand of his own. Shahid Afridi also runs his own Foundation 'Shahid Afridi Foundation'. Forbes listed him amongst the most charitable athletes in the world as most of his income goes down to his foundation.

India-Pakistan series could be bigger than Ashes: Shahid Afridi

While speaking to a leading sports network, Shahid Afridi said if India and Pakistan were to have a series, it will be something bigger than the Ashes. He added that both the countries are letting politics get in the way of people’s love for this sport and their wish to come together. Afridi also said that some things need to be put behind and that relations could be improved between India and Pakistan whether in politics or cricket if top authorities sat down together and discussed their problems to sort out.

Shahid Afridi said that people need to interact and meet up with one another. He also said that he had really enjoyed his time in India and have gotten a lot of love from there. The same way, Indian players also get a lot of love from Pakistan. He went on to say that this connection and relation should not be severed.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHAHID AFRIDI INSTAGRAM