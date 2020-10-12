Netizens Demand Justice As Speeding Ferrari Driver Kills 1 & Injures Another In Hyderabad

After a speeding Ferrari ran over two persons in Hyderabad's Madhapur, leaving one dead, netizens took to Twitter to express outrage over the incident. Pressing the Telangana Government to take strong action against the accused, netizens expressed their apprehensions over the incident doubting whether the "privileged" owner would face serious charges.

Just wanna refresh short memory of Indians, there was a Ferrari accident in Mumbai, it had became a sensation over social media, after the owner was discovered, within 24hrs the entire news vanished like it never happened, similarly this accident will vanish within 24 hrs or less — Varaha - Embodiment of Sacrifice (@OfVaraha) October 11, 2020

It's really hard to understand why such people don't think about people on road when they drive — anish moyal (@anishmoyal) October 11, 2020

There won’t be any follow-up news on this from tomorrow. No case will be registered and even if the case gets registered the car will turn out to be a self driving car in the court of justice #LawAndOrder — Ajesh (@raj24207) October 11, 2020

Speeding Ferrari runs over two

On Sunday evening, a speeding Ferrari sportscar ran over two persons in Hyderabad's Madhapur. The accident has led to the death of one person on the spot. The deceased person's body has been shifted to a government hospital for post mortem.

The person behind the wheels allegedly rammed into the pavement after losing control. Police said a watchman who was walking on the footpath died on the spot and another one who was injured is undergoing treatment.

While it is yet to be ascertained whether the driver was in an inebriated state, the Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police has said that the driver has been taken into Police custody and he has been charged under Section 304-II of Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

After the accident took place, police immediately reached the spot and recovered the Ferrari sportscar which was registered under Megha Engineering and Infra Limited. Further investigation is underway as well as the post mortem of the watchman who died in the accident.

